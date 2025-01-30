Teenager shot in leg in Co. Down attack

AN investigation is underway following a shooting in Co. Down.

Police were called after a teenager was shot in the leg in Newtownards.

The 19-year-old was attacked at around 8.40pm on January 28 in the Ballyreagh Way area of the town.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“There can be no justification for this type of violence,” Detective Sergeant Westbury said.

“Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.”

He added: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1548 28/01/25.