Teenager shot in leg in Co. Down attack
News

Teenager shot in leg in Co. Down attack

AN investigation is underway following a shooting in Co. Down.

Police were called after a teenager was shot in the leg in Newtownards.

The 19-year-old was attacked at around 8.40pm on January 28 in the Ballyreagh Way area of the town.

The incident happened in the Ballyreagh Way area of Newtownards

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“There can be no justification for this type of violence,” Detective Sergeant Westbury said.

“Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.”

He added: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1548 28/01/25.

See More: Down

Related

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago
News 1 week ago

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down
News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast returns following 'incredible' response to debut event
Life & Style 21 hours ago

Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast returns following 'incredible' response to debut event

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s new government is now in place – but concerns raised over lack of women
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s new government is now in place – but concerns raised over lack of women

By: Fiona Audley

Sharon Horgan admits filming stopped on Bad Sisters when her father died
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sharon Horgan admits filming stopped on Bad Sisters when her father died

By: Fiona Audley

Young man left fighting for life following collision in Monaghan
News 1 day ago

Young man left fighting for life following collision in Monaghan

By: Fiona Audley

Police acted without 'sensitivity’ at event commemorating Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre
News 1 day ago

Police acted without 'sensitivity’ at event commemorating Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre

By: Fiona Audley

Urgent appeal for blood after Storm Éowyn leaves Ireland with less than three days’ supply
News 1 day ago

Urgent appeal for blood after Storm Éowyn leaves Ireland with less than three days’ supply

By: Fiona Audley