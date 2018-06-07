The Coronas take home Best Irish Pop/Rock Act at The Irish Post Music Awards
DUBLIN rockers The Coronas have won the award for Best Irish Pop/Rock Act at this evening's The Irish Post Music Awards.

One of Ireland's best-loved and hardest working bands, The Coronas have built a loyal following around the world down through the years.

The boys have five critically-acclaimed albums to their name - four of them double platinum in Ireland - and one on its way there - having spent the best part of a decade touring worldwide.

Their latest album, last year's Trust The Wire, debuted at #1 on the Irish music chart and in doing so became the band's first LP to reach the top spot.

Lead singer Danny O'Reilly and bassist Graham Knox have known each other practically since their births, which were just two weeks apart in March 1985.

They met drummer Conor Egan at Terenure College secondary school in Dublin where, in 2001, the then-trio formed a group under the name Kiros.

Kiros quickly evolved into Coronas - taken from the legendary Smith-Corona typewriter - and the lineup was finalized in 2006 with the addition of Dave McPhillips on lead guitar.

The Coronas have been one of the brightest lights in Irish music over the past decade and their award is richly deserved. Congratulations!

