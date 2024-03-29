The County Affair on tour with Creedence

The County Affair, a top Americana band with roots firmly in Ireland, are supporting Clearwater Creedence Revival on a short British tour. Next week they head for Coventry, and the HMV theatre, and April 6 sees them in London for a show at )2 Indigo.

Founders Kevin Brennan and Tony Regan are lifelong friends and musical collaborators.

Back in the late 1970s the guys were teenagers gigging in Irish showbands; then in their early twenties toured the States coast to coast as a folkier new-country duo. Turning down offers to go professional, they both chose corporate careers which, along with raising families, meant that music took a back seat for more than thirty years.

Around 2017, Kevin took seriously to songwriting and reunited with Tony to form The County Affair and create their own music.

A chance encounter led to an approach from producer Tom Nichols, inviting them to record their first album with him at Abbey Road Studios.

Storming the industry with their stunning debut album Off The Grid, 2021 saw the band sell out their headline London Show and go on a month long tour supporting Ward Thomas.

2022 took them out on the road again, with festival appearances at C2C, Black Deer Festival and the British Country Music Festival. Meanwhile, work started in earnest on writing and recording new material.

Early 2023 saw the well-received release of their second album, Two Days’ Drive, soon followed by their first trip to Nashville, where Kevin dived into an intense few days of songwriting with local music talent, topped off with a TV interview and live show.

2024 takes them to their biggest stages yet, supporting Clearwater Creedence Revival on six UK dates of their global tour. No doubt some of those Nashville-written songs will be getting onto the setlist and maybe even onto a new album one day.