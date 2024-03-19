The most influential Irish people on London’s food and drink scene revealed

THE top Irish talents currently working in London’s hospitality industry have been revealed.

Irish-founded dining out website Hot Dinners published its annual movers and shakers list his month, which charts the most influential Irish people on London’s food and drink scene.

And for 2024 their Murphia List - which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year – is the biggest one yet.

Published in association with Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, the Murphia List by Hot Dinners boasts 67 names this year - covering everything from head butlers at two of London's swankiest hotels to longstanding restaurant legends.

For its tenth birthday, there was a suitably glitzy party to launch the list at the Sea Containers Events venue in London, which overlooks the Thames.

Chefs, publicans and restaurateurs enjoyed a menu featuring the best of Irish food and drink with Irish beef stew, Five Farms cocktails and more at the event.

For 2024 there are 16 new entries to the list, including the trio behind viral street food sensation Emerald Eats.

Ross Culligan, the bar manager responsible for keeping the Guinness flowing at The Devonshire, and Kate O'Sullivan, the head chef at hot new Covent Garden opening Baudry Greene, also feature.

A mainstay on the list is well-known pub landlord Oisin Rogers.

For 2024 he returns with a hot new opening to his name, with The Devonshire in Soho already drawing a celebrity clientele – with everyone from Jamie Dornan to Lewis Capaldi popping in for a pint.

Veteran restaurateur Richard Corrigan also remains on the list, but with a new offering to his name too.

Since the publication of last year’s list, Corrigan has opened the Portrait Restaurant at the top of the National Portrait Gallery.

Originally from Galway in the west of Ireland, new entry Nicola McDonagh spent years working in pubs and restaurants in Ireland and in Australia, before moving to London.

She joined the pre-opening team at the critically well-received Bibi restaurant in Mayfair, from where, she joined the opening team of The George in Fitzrovia.

Recently promoted to General Manager, McDonagh has been key to establishing The George as one of Central London’s best and most hospitable public houses.

"We can't quite believe it's been 10 years since we launched the list," says Catherine Hanly, co-founder of Hot Dinners who, along with her brother Gavin, is second generation Irish.

"It's always been a very timely celebration of the Irish contribution to what makes London a great city to go out in and it's great to herald the list's 10th birthday with its biggest one to date,” she added.