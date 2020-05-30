‘The pint man is back’ - Belfast pub resumes Guinness delivery service after taking legal action against police
News

‘The pint man is back’ - Belfast pub resumes Guinness delivery service after taking legal action against police

A BELFAST pub is today toasting victory after being given the green light to resume its door-to-door Guinness delivery service, following legal action against the police. 

Hatfield House had been providing one of the rare bright spots to life in lockdown until last month, when it was forced to suspend operations. 

Prior to that, staff had been delivering freshly-poured pints of Irish stout via a specially fitted van while wearing protective gloves and plastic glasses. 

The no-contact service saw pints delivered promptly to customer’s doorsteps. 

It was a service that not only raised a smile among Irish Post readers, but provided a welcome tonic to many cocooning through lockdown and unable to see friends and family. 

Advertisement

One 90-year-old man,  Jim McMahon, even went viral after his daughter arranged for a pint of the black stuff to be delivered to him.  

But what seemed like a fun and entirely safe way for the pub to continue serving customers and spreading a little cheer was soon shut down after police intervened amid concerns the service breached licensing legislation. 

Eager to get things up and running again the owners of the Ormeau Road-based bar launched a High Court challenge. 

Now an agreement between the pub and police has been reached that will see the draught beer delivery service back up and running across Belfast. 

Hatfield House confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "PINTS ARE UNPAUSED!!!

"Massive thanks to everyone who has helped us over the last 8 weeks and an even bigger thanks to all our staff who collectively agreed to reduce their hours to save our Hatfield family “GO TEAM HATFIELD”

Advertisement

"The PINT MAN is back and ready to deliver freshly poured pints of Guinness directly to your door"

While a final conclusion is expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks, Hatfield House has been given the green light to get the Guinness flowing again with police confirming they are “now satisfied” a number of issues have been addressed. 

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said:

“The public will be aware that in this unprecedented time of national health emergency, the priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been protecting and supporting our communities, keeping people safe and highlighting the importance of adhering to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020. 

“A number of weeks ago we became aware of a Belfast Licensee offering a draught beer home delivery service. At that time, we identified a number of issues with this proposal and advised the Licensee that it was not compliant with Article 3 of the Licensing (Northern Ireland) Order 1996.   The Licensee discontinued the service at that time. 

“It is important to highlight that this is a very complex matter as any such service needs to satisfy a number of legislative requirements in addition to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 including, in particular, the Licensing (Northern Ireland) Order 1996; the Sale of Goods Act 1979, Health and Safety and Road Traffic legislation. 

Advertisement

“During this period, the PSNI has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Licensee and their legal representatives in relation to this facility. 

“PSNI are now satisfied that with the development and implementation of changes in the service and appropriate undertakings in respect of insurance and health and safety legislation and bespoke terms and conditions of sale, this service could comply with the applicable legislation. 

“While PSNI and our licencing officers across Northern Ireland are happy to work with any licensees considering introducing a similar service, we would advise them to ensure that any such proposed service meets all current legislative requirements and they have the correct licence in place.” 

See More: Belfast, Guinness, Hatfield House

Related

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’
News 6 days ago

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’

By: Jack Beresford

Hijacking investigation underway as driver 'pulled from his van' in Belfast
News 1 week ago

Hijacking investigation underway as driver 'pulled from his van' in Belfast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Leo Varadkar apologises after referring to Northern Ireland as 'overseas'
News 2 weeks ago

Leo Varadkar apologises after referring to Northern Ireland as 'overseas'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick attracting interest from AC Milan
News 1 hour ago

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick attracting interest from AC Milan

By: Jack Beresford

Statue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth time in 12 months
News 2 hours ago

Statue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth time in 12 months

By: Jack Beresford

Galway comedian Stevo Timothy who was left partially paralysed after road accident set to cycle 5k for charity
News 5 hours ago

Galway comedian Stevo Timothy who was left partially paralysed after road accident set to cycle 5k for charity

By: Jack Beresford

Irish-American dog sets Guinness World Record for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at once
News 20 hours ago

Irish-American dog sets Guinness World Record for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at once

By: Jack Beresford

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81
News 22 hours ago

Irish showband icon Brendan Bowyer dies aged 81

By: Jack Beresford