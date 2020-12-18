The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death
The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death

THE POGUES have paid tribute to the late, great Kirsty MacColl on the 20th anniversary her tragic death at the age of just 41. 

MacColl died on December 18, 2000, in Cozumel, Mexico, after being struck by a speedboat that had entered restricted waters where she was diving with her two sons and boyfriend. 

Her death came as a result of an incredible act of heroism; MacColl pushed her son Jamie out of the way of the boat’s path as it approached at speed. 

Jamie, who was 25 at the time, sustained minor head and rib injuries but was otherwise unharmed. 

MacColl was directly struck by the boat and died instantly after suffering severe chest injuries. 

Despite the untimely nature of her passing, the Croydon-born singer continues to live on through her music, not least with her contribution to The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York. 

Leaving aside the debate over the song’s lyrics – which MacColl had been happy to sing an altered version of during her lifetime – the track remains as a testament to her incredible talent. 

On the 20th anniversary of her death, The Pogues paid their own special tribute to MacColl on Twitter, posting a poignant picture of the late singer in action with the band. 

“Always on our minds,” the caption reads. 

The tribute drew a warm response from fans. 

It was terrible what happened,” one wrote. “She will not be forgotten.” 

“Rest in Peace Kirsty, you will be forever a part of Christmas Magic from now until the end of time,” another added. 

MacColl scored several notable hits during her career including with a cover of the Billy Bragg classic A New England which reached no.7 in the UK charts and no.8 in the Irish charts. 

Bragg and MacColl enjoyed a close working relationship and the English singer-songwriter was among those to remember his friend and colleague on the anniversary of her death. 

“20 years ago today we lost Kirsty MacColl,” he wrote on Twitter. 

“Some write great songs, some are great singers, others are great to hang with, but you seldom find all three in the same person.  

“But that's who Kirsty was and she is sorely missed by her family, friends and fans.” 

R.I.P. Kirsty MacColl

