Three charged following investigation into sudden deaths
News

Three charged following investigation into sudden deaths

THREE people have been charged following an investigation into the sudden deaths of two men in the greater Lisburn area in May and August of 2023.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and administering poison to aggrieve.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have both been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The three are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"We are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse and continue to work hard every day to keep people safe," said Detective Sergeant Mullan of the PSNI.

See More: Lisburn

Related

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child
News 3 weeks ago

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after two men attempt series of burglaries in one night
News 2 months ago

Arrest made after two men attempt series of burglaries in one night

By: Fiona Audley

Police renew appeal over Lisburn woman missing for three weeks
News 3 months ago

Police renew appeal over Lisburn woman missing for three weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut
Entertainment 2 days ago

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut

By: Fiona Audley

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach
News 2 days ago

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach

By: Fiona Audley

Man convicted of killing Michael Murphy in Boxing Day attack
News 2 days ago

Man convicted of killing Michael Murphy in Boxing Day attack

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision
News 2 days ago

Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision

By: Irish Post