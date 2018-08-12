Three men and a woman arrested after handgun discovered in house in Irish town
News

Three men and a woman arrested after handgun discovered in house in Irish town

FOUR people have been arrested following the discovery of a handgun during a house search in Co. Louth.

The discovery was made shortly after midnight at the property on Oulster Lane in Drogheda.

Three men, aged in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations.

The search was carried out by gardaí from Drogheda assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit in an operation targeting organised crime.

A garda spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.

