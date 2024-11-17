Three people held in bedroom as masked gang burgled Co. Down house

THREE people were held in a bedroom while a masked gang burgled a house in Co. Down last night.

Two of the intruders searched the property in Carryduff while a third detained the occupants, before the gang made off with cash and jewellery.

Police have now appealed for information as they attempt to track down those responsible for the burglary.

"Shortly before 9.45pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, wearing dark-coloured clothes, gloves and hoods, entered a house in the Barsonsgrange area," said Detective Inspector Ryan of the PSNI.

"One of the intruders took one of the householder's mobile phones, and confined the three occupants to a bedroom, whilst the other two men rummaged through the upstairs rooms, before making off from the property.

"It was subsequently discovered that a sum of cash and an item of jewellery had been taken. Damage had also been caused to one of the occupant's mobile phone.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage to contact us, as we are keen to identify vehicles linked to the suspects."

Police have also appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1580 of November 16.