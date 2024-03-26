‘Incredibly disappointing’: Vital lifesaving equipment stolen from fire station

AN urgent appeal has been made for vital lifesaving equipment stolen from a fire station in Northern Ireland to be returned.

Carryduff Fire Station was burgled last night (March 25) the PSNI confirmed today.

During the incident power tools and vital equipment used to respond to car crashes were taken from the station in Co. Down.

“I can confirm that power tools and pieces of road traffic collision (RTC) equipment, which are critical to our operational response, have been stolen from Carryduff Fire Station in Co Down, following a break-in on Monday 25 March,” Pete Blaney, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), said.

The break-in is thought to have happened between 5.30pm and 8pm, when entry was forced via a door in the fire station.

“Some of these vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Carryduff Firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions,” Mr Blaney said.

“In the past few days our Firefighters have responded to a number of very serious and tragic road traffic collisions across Northern Ireland, so I must emphasise just how vital it is that we have the items of equipment that have been taken,” he added.

“I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious or noticed anyone carrying small power tools in the vicinity of the fire station, please pass the information on to the PSNI.”

He explained: “It is incredibly disappointing that firefighters who work tirelessly for their community would be targeted in this way.

“I would like to reassure the local community that contingency arrangements were in place to maintain our full emergency response in the area.”

PSNI officers are investigating the burglary. They have asked anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Regan said: “It’s very disappointing that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters, who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in this way that leaves the community without potentially lifesaving equipment.

“We would ask anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1839 25/03/24.”

He added: “Our investigation is ongoing and your support with our enquiries is very much appreciated.”