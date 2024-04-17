Three people treated in hospital for serious injuries following aggravated burglary in Cork

THREE people have been left with serious injuries following an aggravated burglary in Cork.

Two women and a man were taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred at around 6am on Wednesday at a house on Millerd Street.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and revealed a sum of cash was taken during the burglary.

"Three occupants in the house, two women and a man, were injured during the incident," read a garda statement.

"They were taken to Cork University Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for injuries which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

"A sum of cash was also reported stolen."

The statement added that no arrests have been made at this time, however, investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have any information to contact them at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork on 021 494 3330,