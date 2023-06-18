Thunderstorm warning issued for 24 counties across Ireland

THUNDERSTORM warnings have been issued for 24 counties across Ireland by Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes are without power following lightning strikes during Saturday's storms.

Today's Status Yellow warning came into effect at 10am, with the meteorological service predicting lightning, heavy downpours and possible flooding.

⛈️Status Yellow #Thunderstorm warning issued⛈️ Areas: Connacht, Munster, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Laois, Kilkenny Possible impacts:

⚠️Localised flooding

🚗Difficult travelling conditions Valid: Today 10am to 10pm Info⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/i9EnK9rFWX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2023

The warning affects all six counties in Munster and Connacht's five counties.

Westmeath, Offaly, Longford, Laois and Kilkenny are the counties at risk in Leinster, while all but Co. Down in Ulster are affected.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the affected area of Northern Ireland, also predicting the possibility of power cuts.

⛈️ There will be some heavy and thundery showers across the UK today, so take care if you're out and about as they can be very hazardous ⚠️ Keep up to date with the latest warnings via our website: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/JcmpKgnGfz — Met Office (@metoffice) June 18, 2023

The warning is in place from midday until 9pm, while the Met Éireann warning is in effect until 10pm.

The latest update from Met Éireann follows a more severe Status Orange thunderstorm warning issued on Saturday for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Thousands of homes were left without power, with ESB Networks working throughout the night to rectify the issues.

The latest updates on outages can be found on ESB's Power Check map by clicking here.