Thunderstorm warning issued for 24 counties across Ireland
More storms are expected today (Images: Met Éireann; shootdiem / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

THUNDERSTORM warnings have been issued for 24 counties across Ireland by Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes are without power following lightning strikes during Saturday's storms.

Today's Status Yellow warning came into effect at 10am, with the meteorological service predicting lightning, heavy downpours and possible flooding.

The warning affects all six counties in Munster and Connacht's five counties.

Westmeath, Offaly, Longford, Laois and Kilkenny are the counties at risk in Leinster, while all but Co. Down in Ulster are affected.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the affected area of Northern Ireland, also predicting the possibility of power cuts.

The warning is in place from midday until 9pm, while the Met Éireann warning is in effect until 10pm.

The latest update from Met Éireann follows a more severe Status Orange thunderstorm warning issued on Saturday for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Thousands of homes were left without power, with ESB Networks working throughout the night to rectify the issues.

The latest updates on outages can be found on ESB's Power Check map by clicking here.

Met Eireann, Met Office, Weather

