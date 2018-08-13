Ticket site crashes due to high demand for Liam Miller charity match

Tickets.ie crashed this morning due to a high volume of people seeking tickets to the Liam Miller testimonial game in Cork next month.

The ticketing website went down shortly after tickets went on sale this morning at 10am.

Up to 38,000 tickets were up for grabs for the game which will feature several Manchester United and Ireland legends, including Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that they experienced ‘technical difficulties’ related to the high demand.

The site was back up and running just before 11am.

Advertisement

Tickets for the one-off event were also available to be bought in Centra and Supervalu stores.

Queues formed at the Merchants Quay branch of Sueprvalu in Cork city centre early this morning.

Only a limited number of terrace tickets are still available.

Profits from ticket sales for the game will go to the young family of the former Celtic, Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer.

Miller died earlier this year from oesophageal cancer at the age of 36.