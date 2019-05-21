The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition

THE Times Ireland newspaper has made its staff redundant as the publication reportedly considers returning to a digital-only edition.

A print edition of the paper was launched in June 2017 after the a digital-only launch of its website thetimes.ie in September 2015.

Just three staff positions of around 20 are being retained, with current employees being invited to reapply for their roles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Times, Ireland edition said the paper had begun a consultation process with its employees and is proposing a return to selling the international edition of The Times in Ireland.

The statement went on to say that no final decisions have been made, but The Sunday Times Ireland will be unaffected.

"Our fast-growing international digital edition, which is now sold in more than 150 countries, will be the ongoing focus of our Irish news operation," the spokesperson told RTÉ News.

Very sorry to hear the news about @thetimesIE A great product with some great journalists. — Catherine Halloran (@popcornhack) 21 May 2019

It's pretty f'ing hard to imagine a relative newcomer having more of a voice, more of point, any better of a run than @thetimesIE. — Siobhán Brett (@siobhanbrett) 21 May 2019

Very sorry to hear the news about @thetimesIE I’m a fan and subscriber and thought that @roakleyIRL and his team broke great stories and did some great campaigning journalism. — Susan Mitchell (@susmitchellSBP) 21 May 2019

Very sorry to hear of the effective closure of The Times Ireland. @roakleyIRL built a team of exceptional, brilliant, jealousy-inducing journalists who have made quality journalism in Ireland better for everyonehttps://t.co/ua76s6FhI0 — David Cochrane (@davidcochrane) 21 May 2019

Gutted for the staff of @thetimesIE. They'd built a brand worth supporting, and more importantly a paper worth paying for. Great journalism, killed off by a Fleet Street imprint that sinks to the lowest common denominator all too often. — Peter Kavanagh (@TheKavOfficial) 21 May 2019

Sad news about the @thetimesIE — but what a contribution it made over the last few years, through the work of some fantastic journalists. — Barry J Whyte (@whytebarry) 21 May 2019

Tip of the hat to @roakleyIRL, @TheJRSmith and the rest of the team in @thetimesIE, and wish them the very best in the future.

An absolute honour to have been even slightly associated with the talent within. — Jason O'Mahony (@jasonomahony) 21 May 2019