The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition

THE Times Ireland newspaper has made its staff redundant as the publication reportedly considers returning to a digital-only edition.

A print edition of the paper was launched in June 2017 after the a digital-only launch of its website thetimes.ie in September 2015.

Just three staff positions of around 20 are being retained, with current employees being invited to reapply for their roles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Times, Ireland edition said the paper had begun a consultation process with its employees and is proposing a return to selling the international edition of The Times in Ireland.

The statement went on to say that no final decisions have been made, but The Sunday Times Ireland will be unaffected.

"Our fast-growing international digital edition, which is now sold in more than 150 countries, will be the ongoing focus of our Irish news operation," the spokesperson told RTÉ News.

