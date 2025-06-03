World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital
News

World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital

HISTORIC editions of the world’s oldest daily newspaper have been made available online for public perusal for the first time.

Copies of early editions of the Belfast News Letter have been digitised in a UK Government project designed to highlight Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn views newly digitised historic editions of the News Letter during a visit to the British Library in London, accompanied by British Library Chief Executive Rebecca Lawrence and Richard Hall, DC Thomson Deputy Chair

First published in September 1737, the News Letter will mark its 288th anniversary as the oldest continuously published English language daily paper this year.

The Northern Ireland Office has collaborated with the British Library and Findmypast to expand the online collection of the historic publication available on the British Newspaper Archive dating to the late 18th, early 19th and 20th centuries.

Announcing the launch, Secretary of State Hilary Benn visited the British Library in London to view the new additions to the online archive.

“It was wonderful to be able to view the newly digitised editions of the Belfast News Letter at the British Library in London using the online archive,” Mr Benn said.

“Bringing Northern Ireland’s newspaper heritage to a global audience will encourage research, exploration and appreciation of Northern Ireland’s rich political and cultural history.”

NI Secretary Hilary Benn views the newly digitised edition online

He added: “This UK Government project has opened up a unique resource to readers and researchers in nations around the world with historic links to Northern Ireland, including the USA.”

The archive is available online through the British Newspaper Archive.

See More: Belfast News Letter, Digitisation, Newspaper, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn

Related

Newly appointed Lord Mayor of Belfast pledges to make city ‘welcoming to all’
News 34 minutes ago

Newly appointed Lord Mayor of Belfast pledges to make city ‘welcoming to all’

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap announce London gig which will be their ‘biggest ever’ headline show
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Kneecap announce London gig which will be their ‘biggest ever’ headline show

By: Fiona Audley

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home
News 3 hours ago

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irishman Jonathan Anderson makes history as creative director for Dior
News 5 hours ago

Irishman Jonathan Anderson makes history as creative director for Dior

By: Mark Murphy

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ to funeral of woman who died during Cork marathon
News 6 hours ago

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ to funeral of woman who died during Cork marathon

By: Fiona Audley

Police name man killed in Derry collision
News 7 hours ago

Police name man killed in Derry collision

By: Fiona Audley

Shooting at Carlow shopping centre was ‘terrifying experience'
News 8 hours ago

Shooting at Carlow shopping centre was ‘terrifying experience'

By: Fiona Audley

'Peace, not war' - Bernie Sanders tells Cork on Irish visit
News 23 hours ago

'Peace, not war' - Bernie Sanders tells Cork on Irish visit

By: Peter Kelly

How Ella and Jo became a global beauty brand
Business 1 day ago

How Ella and Jo became a global beauty brand

By: Mark Murphy