World’s oldest daily newspaper in English language goes digital

HISTORIC editions of the world’s oldest daily newspaper have been made available online for public perusal for the first time.

Copies of early editions of the Belfast News Letter have been digitised in a UK Government project designed to highlight Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.

First published in September 1737, the News Letter will mark its 288th anniversary as the oldest continuously published English language daily paper this year.

The Northern Ireland Office has collaborated with the British Library and Findmypast to expand the online collection of the historic publication available on the British Newspaper Archive dating to the late 18th, early 19th and 20th centuries.

Announcing the launch, Secretary of State Hilary Benn visited the British Library in London to view the new additions to the online archive.

“It was wonderful to be able to view the newly digitised editions of the Belfast News Letter at the British Library in London using the online archive,” Mr Benn said.

“Bringing Northern Ireland’s newspaper heritage to a global audience will encourage research, exploration and appreciation of Northern Ireland’s rich political and cultural history.”

He added: “This UK Government project has opened up a unique resource to readers and researchers in nations around the world with historic links to Northern Ireland, including the USA.”

The archive is available online through the British Newspaper Archive.