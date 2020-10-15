Tory MP resigns from ministerial role over failing Covid-19 restrictions

THE Conservative MP Chris Green has resigned from his role as Parliamentary Private Secretary claiming lockdown in his Bolton West constituency has “clearly not worked”.

Penning a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Green, whose constituency is currently under ‘High’ level restrictions in the new three-tier Covid-19 alert system, claimed: “By taking the current approach to Covid-19 we are creating many other health problems, which are leading to pain, suffering and death."

“During the lockdown period, in comparison to last year, Bolton has seen 20,000 fewer GP referrals to hospital, whilst many other people have not accessed vital treatment because they have been too frightened to do so," he explained in his letter.

He added that "there is a healthy debate on how we can eliminate this coronavirus or how we can live with it and this is being led by many distinguished academics, epidemiologists and other specialists" before claiming: "I believe that there are better alternatives to the government's approach, so I therefore tender my resignation.”

Tweeting a copy of his resignation letter yesterday, he confirmed: “The Bolton lockdown has clearly not worked, and I believe that the cure is worse than the disease, so I have stepped down from my role as Parliamentary Private Secretary.”