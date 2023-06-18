Family of beloved great-gran who died in Christmas Day collision 'upset and disappointed' after man sentenced

THE FAMILY of a beloved great-grandmother who died in a collision on Christmas Day 2021 have said they are 'upset and disappointed' after a man was sentenced for failing to stop.

Lillian Conroy, 81, passed away following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

On Thursday, Paul Greenslade, 64, of Egerton Road in Bolton, was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and had eight points endorsed on his license.

"He showed no remorse or sympathy for what he has done, eight points and 40 hours community service does not justify what he has done and taken from us," said Ms Conroy's family.

Collision

At around 7.05pm on Saturday, December 25, 2021, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Four Lane Ends in Over Hulton, Bolton.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police attended and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Ms Conroy died as a result of her injuries.

A man was arrested a short time later at his home address and was taken into custody for further questioning.

On Tuesday, May 31 2022, Greenslade was charged with failing to stop.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after a trial on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He was sentenced this week at Wigan Magistrates' Court.

'We feel let down'

Despite their disappointment, Ms Conroy's family paid tribute to 'a kind lady who loved her family'.

"Our mum Lillian was tragically taken from us on Christmas day 2021," read a statement.

"She was a mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunty, sister-in-law and a friend to many.

"Our family will never come to terms with our loss, Mum was a kind lady who loved her family and liked nothing more than having us all around her.

"We take some comfort from knowing that she is now resting in peace with our dad who she missed dearly following his death eight-and-a-half-years ago.

"We as a family are upset and disappointed at the result today over the death of our mum Lilian Conroy.

"He showed no remorse or sympathy for what he has done, eight points and 40 hours community service does not justify what he has done and taken from us.

"We feel let down with the result but would like to thank the police for all they have done and for all their help and support over the last 18 months."