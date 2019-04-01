Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash
News

Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash

The crash happened on the N59 between Mulranny and Ballycroy last night (Image: Google Maps)

A MAN has been killed and a young boy hospitalised following a horrific road crash in Co. Mayo.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N59 near the seaside village of Mulranny at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

A 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also taken to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

The road remained closed on Monday morning to facilitate a Garda technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place, according to AA Roadwatch.

A spokesperson said: "The N59 will remain closed between Mulranny and Ballycroy until approx. 11am this morning after a serious collision last night. Motorists are advised to take an alternative route. Diversions are in place."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the tragic collision to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50237.

Advertisement

See More: AA Roadwatch, Car Crash, Castlebar, Fatal Accident, Gardai, Mayo, Mayo University Hospital, Road Collision

Related

Knife seizures in Ireland are up by 66 per cent from 2016 according to new figures
News 2 days ago

Knife seizures in Ireland are up by 66 per cent from 2016 according to new figures

By: Stephen Mahon

Liam Neeson now removed from Queen's University prospectus after racism row earlier this year
News 2 days ago

Liam Neeson now removed from Queen's University prospectus after racism row earlier this year

By: Stephen Mahon

Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory
News 2 days ago

Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill dismayed at ‘mindless idiots’ caught singing anti Catholic songs in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill dismayed at ‘mindless idiots’ caught singing anti Catholic songs in Belfast

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley eyes world crown after Mathias Eklund demolition job
Sport 3 days ago

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley eyes world crown after Mathias Eklund demolition job

By: Stephen Mahon

Donald Trump describes Jussie Smollett case as a ‘national embarrassment’ as charges against Empire actor are dropped
News 3 days ago

Donald Trump describes Jussie Smollett case as a ‘national embarrassment’ as charges against Empire actor are dropped

By: Stephen Mahon

Keith Duffy rushed to hospital leaving Boyzone to perform without him during 25th anniversary tour
News 3 days ago

Keith Duffy rushed to hospital leaving Boyzone to perform without him during 25th anniversary tour

By: Stephen Mahon

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager
News 3 days ago

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

By: Stephen Mahon