A MAN has been killed and a young boy hospitalised following a horrific road crash in Co. Mayo.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N59 near the seaside village of Mulranny at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

A 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also taken to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.

The road remained closed on Monday morning to facilitate a Garda technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place, according to AA Roadwatch.

A spokesperson said: "The N59 will remain closed between Mulranny and Ballycroy until approx. 11am this morning after a serious collision last night. Motorists are advised to take an alternative route. Diversions are in place."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the tragic collision to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50237.

#MAYO N59 closed following fatal collision last night. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) 1 April 2019