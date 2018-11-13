Tragedy as two men in their 20s killed in Mayo road crash
News

Tragedy as two men in their 20s killed in Mayo road crash

TWO young men have died and a third man has been seriously injured following a road crash in Co. Mayo.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the Killala road (R314) on the outskirts of Ballina at approximately 11.15pm last night.

One of the men, aged in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the group's car struck a tree.

Two other men, also both in their 20s, were taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar with serious injuries. One was pronounced dead later.

The third man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The road has been closed for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ballina are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Witnesses have been urged to call Ballina Garda Station on 096 205 60, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

