Tragic former TikTok star killed in New Year’s Day collision
News

Tragic former TikTok star killed in New Year’s Day collision

A FATHER-OF-TWO who was a popular social media star has been confirmed as the victim of a fatal car accident in Kildare this week.

Keith Higginbotham, of Blackditch in Nurney, was killed when the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision on New Year’s Day.

The incident, which happened at around 8.45pm on the M7 at Curraghfarm, saw the 27-year-old pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, received non-life-threatening injuries, while two other male passengers were uninjured.

The father-of-two, who was also known as Higgy, was a former TikTok star, who amassed a huge following through a series of videos he posted in previous years.

Paying tribute on social media this week, Mr Higginbotham’s partner Lauren said she did not know how she and their daughters would “go on” without him.

Keith Higginbotham (Pic: Higginbotham family)

Posting a series of images of their life together, she said: “Keith you meant more to me than you could ever imagine the absolute love of my life and best dad to Cali, I honestly don't think I can go on without you, our forever wasn't as long as it should have been please rest in peace my angel."

Confirming his death, Mr Higginbotham's family said they were “heartbroken” at the loss.

Mr Higginbotham, who was predeceased by his mother Theresa, leaves behind his daughters Lauryn and Cali, his partner Lauren, father Tommy, brothers Andrew, Derek, David and Christopher and wider family members.

Gardaí at Kildare Station are appealing for witnesses to the single vehicle collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling on the M7 between J12 and J13 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

See More: Keith Higginbotham, Kildare

Related

More than a quarter of Guinness Storehouse visitors are British, data reveals
Travel 1 hour ago

More than a quarter of Guinness Storehouse visitors are British, data reveals

By: Fiona Audley

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia
News 2 hours ago

‘A GENTLEMAN’: Tributes to Irish grandfather who died while on holiday in Australia

By: Fiona Audley

Irish star Graham Norton relishing hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune as it returns to British screens
News 13 hours ago

Irish star Graham Norton relishing hosting 'iconic' game show Wheel of Fortune as it returns to British screens

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Government devises ‘pragmatic approach’ to civil servants running North as Stormont stalemate continues
News 1 day ago

Government devises ‘pragmatic approach’ to civil servants running North as Stormont stalemate continues

By: Fiona Audley

Man seriously injured in ‘nasty, racially motivated’ New Year’s Eve attack
News 1 day ago

Man seriously injured in ‘nasty, racially motivated’ New Year’s Eve attack

By: Irish Post

Remains of prisoners executed at Mountjoy Prison due to be exhumed
News 1 day ago

Remains of prisoners executed at Mountjoy Prison due to be exhumed

By: Fiona Audley

Man who punched ex-partner in the face jailed for breaching restraining order
News 1 day ago

Man who punched ex-partner in the face jailed for breaching restraining order

By: Irish Post

Ireland recorded no ‘excess deaths’ during Covid-19 pandemic
News 1 day ago

Ireland recorded no ‘excess deaths’ during Covid-19 pandemic

By: Fiona Audley