Tragic former TikTok star killed in New Year’s Day collision

A FATHER-OF-TWO who was a popular social media star has been confirmed as the victim of a fatal car accident in Kildare this week.

Keith Higginbotham, of Blackditch in Nurney, was killed when the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision on New Year’s Day.

The incident, which happened at around 8.45pm on the M7 at Curraghfarm, saw the 27-year-old pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, received non-life-threatening injuries, while two other male passengers were uninjured.

The father-of-two, who was also known as Higgy, was a former TikTok star, who amassed a huge following through a series of videos he posted in previous years.

Paying tribute on social media this week, Mr Higginbotham’s partner Lauren said she did not know how she and their daughters would “go on” without him.

Posting a series of images of their life together, she said: “Keith you meant more to me than you could ever imagine the absolute love of my life and best dad to Cali, I honestly don't think I can go on without you, our forever wasn't as long as it should have been please rest in peace my angel."

Confirming his death, Mr Higginbotham's family said they were “heartbroken” at the loss.

Mr Higginbotham, who was predeceased by his mother Theresa, leaves behind his daughters Lauryn and Cali, his partner Lauren, father Tommy, brothers Andrew, Derek, David and Christopher and wider family members.

Gardaí at Kildare Station are appealing for witnesses to the single vehicle collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling on the M7 between J12 and J13 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”