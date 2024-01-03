Woman dies and two young children injured in Co. Kildare collision

A WOMAN has died and two young children have been injured following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare.

The incident involving a car and a van occurred at around 6.15pm on Tuesday on the R148 at Cloncurry in Enfield.

The fatality is the third on Ireland's roads in 2024 and follows the release of figures that show road deaths in Ireland in 2023 increased by almost 20 per cent.

In Tuesday evening's incident, the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two young children who were also travelling in the car were taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where their conditions are currently described as serious but stable.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The R148 at Cloncurry between Enfield and Kilcock remained closed on Wednesday morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Earlier incidents

At around 3.10pm on Tuesday, gardaí attended a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the main Cavan to Ballinagh road (N55) at Corlurgan, Co. Cavan.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The N55 at Corlurgan remained closed on Wednesday morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a man in his 20s died in Co. Kildare when the car he was a passenger in left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm on the westbound lane of the M7 between junctions 12 and 13 at Curraghfarm near Kildare.

The driver, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

'Tragic loss of life'

The incidents follow the publication of provisional figures from Ireland's Road safety Authority (RSA) that show the number of road deaths in 2023 increased by 19 per cent compared to 2022.

A total of 184 people died in 173 fatal collisions in 2023 compared to 155 deaths in 149 collisions during the previous year.

Commenting on the figures, RSA Chairperson Liz O'Donnell, said: "It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the tragic loss of life on Ireland's roads in 2023.

"We have had a difficult year in road safety.

"People are carrying huge grief with them; a grief that doesn't go away and a void that cannot be filled in their lives. Any one life lost is one too many."

Ms O'Donnell welcomed the proposed introduction of a National Strategy on Camera Based Enforcement that will be prioritised in 2024.

Later this month, the annual road safety review will be held to identify key priorities for 2024, involving all key government agencies on the Road Safety Transformation Partnership Board in addition to the Minister responsible for Road Safety.