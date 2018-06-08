Trainee garda suspended for taking part in 'adult film'

A GARDA trainee has been suspended from duty after the authorities learned of his previous participation in an adult film.

According to a report from RTE, the man was filmed alongside men and women participating in scenes of an explicit sexual nature.

It is thought that the film is up to a decade old and was filmed when the man was in his late teens and long before he applied to be a member of the An Garda Síochána.

The report indicates that the man did not disclose his involvement in the film when applying to the Garda.

However, there is no requirement to provide details of this kind as part of any garda application.

There is also no law against acting in a pornographic film, provided all of the participants are consenting adults.

Despite this, Garda Headquarters confirmed that a suspension had been issued and that the matter would be dealt with internally.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the man's involvement is the potential link to other illegal activities or any possible criminal associations.

There is also a concern that the man's role in the film could leave him susceptible to blackmail.

The role of the Garda inquiry is to assess whether any element of this involvement in the adult industry would make him unsuitable for the service.

These revelations come just days after Det Gda Ciaran O'Neill, President of the GRA, called for more to be done to support Gardaí working in Ireland.

It came as O'Neill revealed seven officers had taken their own lives in the last year, during a speech at the GRA Annual Conference in Wexford today.