Tribute paid to Irish teenager who died on holiday on Greek island of Ios

A SCHOOL has paid tribute to a former pupil after he reportedly passed away while on holiday in Greece.

The Irish Independent reports that Andrew O’Donnell, 18, had been on holiday with friends on the island of Ios.

It added that the Department of Foreign Affairs was aware of the incident.

Mr O’Donnell's former school, St Michael's College in Dublin, described him as 'a popular classmate and friend'.

"We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O'Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023," read a statement on the school's website.

"Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team.

"He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother….

"Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"Our thoughts are with Andrew's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

The school added that support was available to students affected by the incident.

Mr O'Donnell's death follows that of Laois native Rory Deegan on the Greek island of Zakynthos last Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who was planning to holiday and work in Greece for a month, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by friends.

Mr Deegan, who will be laid to rest on Tuesday, was described by his hurling club Harps GAA as 'a shining light with an infectious smile and character [who] lit up the lives of all who knew him'.