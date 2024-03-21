Tributes after ‘dearly beloved’ Irish man found dead in Gran Canaria

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a Northern Irish man in Gran Canaria.

Dean Dobbin, who hailed from Downpatrick, was found dead while on holiday in the resort of Puerto Rico in the south of the popular Canary Island.

It is reported that the alarm was sounded by cleaners at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 19 who found the 33-year-old’s body in a room at the Colina Mar apart-hotel complex.

An investigation into his death is now underway by Spanish authorities.

Confirming the father-of-one’s death, his family said he “died suddenly abroad”.

They added that he was a “loving father to Aodhan and dearly beloved son of David and Annemarie”.

He also had two brothers, Mark and David.

Paying tribute, SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath offered his condolences to Mr Dobbin’s family and friends

"I’d like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the young man from Downpatrick who has tragically been found dead in Gran Canaria,” he said.

“This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.”

He added: “I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.

“I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest.

“I know that people in this area will rally around the family as they come to terms with their loss and my heart goes out to them.”

Mr Dobbin’s brother David has paid tribute on social media this week.

"My bro, my everything, most beautiful heart you will ever of met.... I love you brother,” he said.