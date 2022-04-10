Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away
Patterson's most famous work was The eagle Has Landed, written under the pseudonym Jack Higgins

HENRY PATTERSON, the author of more than 80 novels including The Eagle Has Landed, has passed away at the age of 92.

Patterson was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, but grew up in his mother's home town of Belfast before moving to Leeds.

The author, who wrote primarily under the pseudonym Jack Higgins, sold more than 250million books.

Publisher HarperCollins revealed Patterson died at his home in Jersey surrounded by his family.

"It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family," they posted on social media.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."

Patterson's most famous work was 1975's The Eagle Has Landed, the first outing for his Irish character Liam Devlin, in which he is recruited into a WWII plot to kidnap Winston Churchill.

The book has sold 50million copies and was made into a film a year later starring Donald Sutherland as Devlin.

Patterson also wrote A Prayer for the Dying, which was turned into a 1987 film of the same name starring Liam Neeson and Mickey Rourke.

The author's most prolific character was Sean Dillon, a former IRA man and protégé of Devlin, who appeared in 22 novels.

The character was portrayed on screen by both Rob Lowe and Kyle McLachlan.

Patterson's last book was 2016's The Midnight Bell, which was also the final outing for Dillon.

Fans and peers have paid tribute to Patterson, with New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr calling him a 'legend'.

Meanwhile, Sunday Times bestselling author Trisha Ashley described him as a 'great thriller writer'.

Patterson is survived by four children from his first marriage — Sarah, Ruth, Sean, and Hannah — as well as his wife, Denise.

