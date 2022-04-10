Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away

HENRY PATTERSON, the author of more than 80 novels including The Eagle Has Landed, has passed away at the age of 92.

Patterson was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, but grew up in his mother's home town of Belfast before moving to Leeds.

The author, who wrote primarily under the pseudonym Jack Higgins, sold more than 250million books.

Publisher HarperCollins revealed Patterson died at his home in Jersey surrounded by his family.

"It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family," they posted on social media.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."

It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. pic.twitter.com/UBCyqxz3lF — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) April 9, 2022

Patterson's most famous work was 1975's The Eagle Has Landed, the first outing for his Irish character Liam Devlin, in which he is recruited into a WWII plot to kidnap Winston Churchill.

The book has sold 50million copies and was made into a film a year later starring Donald Sutherland as Devlin.

Patterson also wrote A Prayer for the Dying, which was turned into a 1987 film of the same name starring Liam Neeson and Mickey Rourke.

The author's most prolific character was Sean Dillon, a former IRA man and protégé of Devlin, who appeared in 22 novels.

The character was portrayed on screen by both Rob Lowe and Kyle McLachlan.

Patterson's last book was 2016's The Midnight Bell, which was also the final outing for Dillon.

Fans and peers have paid tribute to Patterson, with New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr calling him a 'legend'.

Meanwhile, Sunday Times bestselling author Trisha Ashley described him as a 'great thriller writer'.

Patterson is survived by four children from his first marriage — Sarah, Ruth, Sean, and Hannah — as well as his wife, Denise.

Jack Higgins 27 July 1929 – 9 April 2022 A former British Army NCO, he authored eighty-five novels and is one of the most successful thriller writers of all time. Legend pic.twitter.com/jy990obfQX — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) April 10, 2022

RIP Jack Higgins, great thriller writer. Many, many years ago I sat next to him at lunch ...and I'm afraid all I remember is that he was very charming and also had on a most beautiful suit. — trisha ashley (@trishaashley) April 10, 2022

Jack Higgins (Henry Patterson) is dead He wrote 70+ novels selling 150M copies He grew up on the Shankill Road, Belfast & didn't have a real success until the publication of his 36th (!) book The Eagle Has Landed classic case of #NeverGiveUp https://t.co/9c5ymnDhfB — Adrian McKinty (@adrianmckinty) April 10, 2022

Wonderful book and a wonderful movie.

RIP Jack Higgins.

“Difficult decisions are the privilege of rank Herr Gruppenfuhrer”

-Oberst Kurt Steiner pic.twitter.com/Y05DWLf5wP — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 10, 2022