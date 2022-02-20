Tributes paid after council worker killed by falling tree in Wexford

TRIBUTES have been paid to a council worker who died after being struck by a tree during Storm Eunice on Friday.

The Irish Independent reports that William 'Billy' Kinsella, from Ballythomas Hill in Gorey, Co. Wexford, was working to clear debris from a road leading to the local school near his home when he was fatally injured after a tree came down in strong winds.

His wife Rita told the paper: "Nobody could ask for a better husband or father."

'Sadness and regret'

In a statement, Wexford County Council confirmed a member of staff had died during the course of his work clearing a fallen tree.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today (Friday) in a workplace accident," read the statement.

"The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

"The employee's family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time."

Very sad news coming from Wexford as a @wexfordcoco employee was fatally injured during Storm Eunice. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to their family, friends & colleagues at this horrifically sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) February 18, 2022

Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, also offered his sympathies, as did his department.

"Very sad news coming from Wexford as a @wexfordcoco employee was fatally injured during Storm Eunice," tweeted the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Fingal.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to their family, friends & colleagues at this horrifically sad time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

The department echoed Deputy O'Brien's sentiments, tweeting: "We @DeptHousingIRL would also like to extend our sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Billy Kinsella of @wexfordcoco may he rest in peace."

'United in grief'

Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy paid tribute to Mr Kinsella and others who risk their lives to keep the country safe during dangerous weather conditions.

“RIP Billy Kinsella, in carrying out his work to ensure the safety of others, clearing debris, Billy lost his life,” she wrote on Facebook.

"In expressing sincere sympathy to his wife Rita, his son Conor, work colleagues at Wexford Co Co, his extended family, friends, and wider community at this very sad time, united in grief.

"Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air."

Her words were echoed by Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan.

"My deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Wexford County Council worker, Billy Kinsella who died tragically while working to clear debris from a road during #stormeunice," he posted.

"It highlights again the risk taken by council crews, emergency services, ESB crews and other frontline workers to keep us safe during these extreme weather events.

"May Billy rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA club Kilanerin offered its condolences to Mr Kinsella's family, tweeting: "The club extends our deepest sympathies on the tragic passing of Billy Kinsella. Sincere condolences to Rita, Conor & all the Kinsella's. RIP."