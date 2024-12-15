Tributes paid after popular doctor dies in Co. Mayo collision

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a popular doctor in a road traffic collision in Co. Mayo.

Dr Martin Finnerty was involved in a collision with a car on Main Street in Ballinrobe shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday.

The 64-year-old, who ran a practice at Cornmarket in the town for many years, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

'Pall of gloom'

In a tribute on Facebook, Ballinrobe GAA Club described Dr Finnerty as 'caring, gentle and warm'.

"Ballinrobe GAA and LGFA Club extends sympathy to the family of Dr Martin Finnerty, who died following a road accident on Thursday evening," read the statement.

"A native of Athenry, Dr Finnerty was a much-loved General Practitioner in the town since the late 1980s.

"He was a keen follower of many sports, including GAA, and his son, Peter, is a member of our club's junior and intermediate football panels.

"Dr Finnerty's passing cast a pall of gloom over Ballinrobe and further afield.

"As a GP, he was caring, gentle and warm, and he built up strong friendships with many people in Ballinrobe.

"The club expresses sympathy to Martin's wife Paula, daughters Síoda and Sibéal, son Peter, and extended family."

The club also cancelled its forthcoming lottery draw as a mark of respect, as did Ballinrobe Rugby Club.

"We'd like to extend our deepest sympathies to Paula, Peter, Síoda & Sibéal," added the latter.

"His loss will be felt widely but most of all by his loving family. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Dr Finnerty's cousin, Professor Michael Farrell of the University of New South Wales, also expressed his grief at the news.

"Devastated to see my lovely cousin Dr Martin Finnerty killed in Ballinrobe after a lifetime of service to his community. Ar dheis De a anam," he posted on Twitter/X.

Meanwhile, a death notice on rip.ie read: "Martin will be fondly remembered by his great friends, neighbours and all of his many patients in whom he took such pride and care."

Dr Finnerty is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday at St Mary's Church in Ballinrobe.

Investigation

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident before being released without charge.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.