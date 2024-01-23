Tributes paid as young woman killed when van collided with tree named
News

Tributes paid as young woman killed when van collided with tree named

Kate Keenan died in a collision in Co. Louth (PIC: Keenan Family)

A YOUNG woman who was killed when the van she was travelling in collided with a tree has been named as Kate Keenan.

The family of the 25-year-old, from Knockbridge in Co. Louth, have confirmed she died yesterday morning (January 22) “as a result of a tragedy on the roads”.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Carnalogue in Co. Louth at around 1.50am in the morning.

Ms Keenan, who has been described as “bubbly” and “one of a kind” by her friends, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for non-life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Tributes have been paid following Ms Keenan’s death, with her “heartbroken” parents Wayne and Cathy stating she will “be so missed” by them and her sister Rachel and brother Ross.

“Kate, you were one of a kind,” friend Orla Meade said.

“Many happy and funny memories of you. Shine bright up there like you did down here.”

Lorna McLoughlin added: “You were such a bubbly girl [Kate].

“Send your family all the strength they need right now at this time, no doubt you got the best bed in heaven and you’re dancing with the angels.”

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed yesterday’s collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

