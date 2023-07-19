Tributes paid to father and son from Co. Laois who died on holiday in Turkey
News

Tributes paid to father and son from Co. Laois who died on holiday in Turkey

The collision occurred in Alanya in Turkey (Image: Holger Leue / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father and son from Co. Laois who died while on holiday in Turkey.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, 36, and his 10-year-old son Dylan died when the moped they were on was involved in a collision with a bus.

Mr Fitzpatrick’s GAA club, Portlaoise, said he was an 'extremely popular figure and made friends very easily'.

According to the Irish Independent, the incident occurred in the resort town of Alanya on Monday afternoon, just hours before they were due to fly home.

Mr Fitzpatrick's older son and partner were also on the holiday but were not involved in the collision.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

In a tribute, Portlaoise GAA described Dylan as 'the sweetest and kindest boy you could imagine'.

"It is with huge shock and sadness that we learnt of the tragic passing of Eoin Fitzpatrick and his beloved son Dylan on Monday evening," read a post on the club's Facebook page.

"Eoin was a very talented hurler with our club and won numerous championships at underage level, as well as representing his county.

"He was a citeog, the free taker, a deadly scorer from frees and from play.

"He was an extremely popular figure and made friends very easily.

"He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.

"GAA wasn't Dylan's area of interest.

"As his mum Claire said Dylan’s interests were things like drawing, swimming and golf and he was the sweetest and kindest boy you could imagine."

It added: "Our thoughts and prayers at this unimaginable time are with the Fitzpatrick family, and also Dylan's mam Claire and the Dowling family.

"Our thoughts are also with Eoin’s partner Suzanne who was on holidays with Eoin and the kids when this tragedy happened."

Funeral arrangements are to follow in the coming days.

