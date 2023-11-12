Tributes paid to 'loving, caring' Ciera Grimley who has passed away following Co. Armagh collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 'loving, caring' woman who died following a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh last weekend.

Mother-of-three Ciera Grimley passed away on Saturday, the third person to lose their life as a result of a four-vehicle collision in Markethill in the early hours of Saturday, November 4.

Her 40-year-old husband Patrick Grimley died at the scene, while 44-year-old mother-of-four Ciara McElvanna passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

Mr Grimley was laid to rest at St Joseph's Church in Madden on Wednesday, while Mrs McElvanna's funeral took place at the same church on Saturday.

All three were members of the Madden Raparees GAA club in Madden, Co. Armagh.

On Saturday, club chairman Paddy Woods released a statement announcing Mrs Grimley's death, saying the thoughts of everyone at the club were with her and her late husband's three children.

'Kind nature'

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the tragic passing of our club member and friend Ciera Grimley," he said.

"Ciera was a loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick RIP, and a devoted mummy.

“Ciera, along with Patrick, spent many evenings supporting their children in their many hobbies and activities.

"Their passion for the GAA seen them follow Club and County throughout Ireland, creating precious memories in the process."

Meanwhile, the school where Mrs Grimley previously worked as a classroom assistant also paid tribute.

St Patrick's Primary School in Armagh, where she worked between 2021 and 2022, said she had a 'love for helping and nurturing children'.

"Her kind nature and caring instincts were on show each and every day that she worked in our school, quickly establishing a strong bond with her colleagues and the pupils she was helping," read a statement from the school.

"Ciera was always able to find the right words to comfort children when they needed it, and to encourage growth and development in their learning and their play.

"Her love for helping and nurturing children was evident in her approach to her role in St Patrick's, and Ciera left a lasting impression on those who worked closest with her."

It added: "We hope that her children know that they made both her and their father, Patrick, immeasurably proud in all that they did.

"We pray that in this time of loss, they'll feel God's love much more, and that they’ll find their comfort in the presence of the Lord."

Investigation

Mrs Grimley and her husband had been travelling home after celebrating Mr Grimley's recent 40th birthday when the tragedy occurred.

Two other men remain in hospital following the incident, which occurred on the Gosford Road in Markethill at around 1.20am on Saturday, November 4.

On Thursday, police said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23