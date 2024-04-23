Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in collision on Irish road

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision in Co. Cork over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 60s, has been identified locally as Niall Murphy, who lived in Wilton.

The father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened at around 6.45pm on the R579 at Glen South in Banteer on April 21.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

In a statement his family confirmed that he had “died unexpectedly”.

Describing him as the “dearly loved husband of Margaret (née Ryan), and much loved father of Mairéad, Jack and Matthew and loving brother of Deirdre”, they confirmed that his funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, April 25 in the Church of the Holy Spirit at Dennehy’s Cross.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Murphy, who has been remembered as "a generous, gregarious, kind-hearted guy".

"No words can fill the void, but there is no doubt he will be forever remembered fondly for his many good words and actions," Colm Roberts said.

Paul Britton added: "I have many fond memories of Niall’s wit and humour, always having an opinion on something, no matter how controversial. He was great craic and a gentleman."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the vicinity of Banteer and Nad, between 6.00pm and 7.30pm on April 21, are asked to make this available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”