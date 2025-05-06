Tributes to ‘bubbly, fun’ teenager killed at Cork race event

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young girl who died following a collision at a race event in Cork.

Lauren O’Brien died after the vehicle she was driving at the Cork Autograss Racing Event in Enniskeane crashed at around 3.30pm on May 4.

The 13-year-old, of Terelton in Cork, was competing in a junior class drivers race when her buggie, a modified car used in Autograss events, was involved in the collision.

She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was then moved to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

In a statement confirming her death, her family said it was with “deepest regret that we announce the death of our beloved daughter Lauren, who died unexpectedly, surrounded by her family, following an accident”.

They added that she would be “sadly missed by her parents Timmy and Therese (née Butler), sister Shannon and brother Josh”.

Ms O’Brien was a first year student at McEgan College in Macroom.

Paying tribute the college said she was a “beautiful girl, inside and out, bubbly, fun loving, kind, caring, a loveable rogue”.

They added: “Lauren’s vivacious spirit and the ever-present twinkle in her eye will be fondly remembered forever by all at McEgan College.

“She will be missed dearly by her classmates, friends and teachers and our entire school community.”

In a statement the National Autograss Sports Association (NASA) shared their “great sadness and regret” over the incident.

“While we wholeheartedly understand, respect and appreciate the messages and outpouring of concern to those involved, our first thoughts at this time should start with the family and of course are with those in attendance, the officials, the emeregenct services who attended and witnesses to the incident," they said.

"The NASA safeguarding team will be offering our support to all involved," they added.

"Our focus right now is to offer immediate support to the friends and family who have lost a cherished loved one."

Gardaí have appealing for witnesses the collision to contact them.

“Anyone who may have camera footage and were attending the event between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí, they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.