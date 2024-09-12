Tributes to Irish hiker who died while on holiday in Sardinia

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irishman who died while on holiday in Sardinia.

Kilkenny native John Bergin went missing on September 6 while hiking on the Italian island.

A search operation was stood down on September 8 after his body was found.

In a statement confirming his death, the 39-year-old’s family said: “John passed away on September 6, 2024, following an accident in Sardinia, Italy.”

Tributes have flooded in for popular librarian, who worked for Fingal County Council and the Local Government Management Agency.

John Pearson described him as “a great man, and a great conversationalist, a great mind and a great taste in music, literature, cinema and the arts”.

Frances Clinton remembers him as “a great peson”.

“I studied with John for his recently attained Masters degree,” they said.

“I last saw John at his graduation and will remember him then, with his class, joyous and celebrating.

“He was a lovely person, and a true librarian, helpful to others and always willing to share his knowledge.”

Mr Bergin, who was living in Drumconda in Dublin, hailed from Kilkenny City.

Predeceased by his parents Lorcan and Margaret, he is survived by his brothers Paschal, Michael, Stephen and David and sister Clare.

“In keeping with John’s wishes”, he will be cremated at a private ceremony in Sardinia tomorrow (September 13), his family have confirmed.

A Funeral mass will then take place at 11am on Tuesday, September 17 in St. Canice's Church in Kilkenny after which his ashes will be laid to rest with his parents at St. Kieran's Cemetery.

In a separate incident this week an Irish woman died while holidaying in Sardinia.

The 62-year-old tourist was reportedly swept into the water at the seaside village of Portu Maga on Tuesday, September 10