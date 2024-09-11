Irish woman dies in the sea off the coast of Sardinia

AN IRISH woman has reportedly died in the sea off the coast of Sardinia.

L'Unione Sarda reports that the 62-year-old tourist was swept into the water at the seaside village of Portu Maga on Tuesday.

The newspaper adds that a rescue operation was immediately undertaken to locate the woman, who was reportedly holidaying in the Costa Verde resort with her husband.

The woman was located by a helicopter crew and her body recovered by a specialist diver.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

The incident follows the recent death of an Irish hiker on the island.

The 39-year-old man went missing on Friday while trekking along a stretch of coast between Masua and Cala Domestica on the Santa Barbara Mining Trail.

Fire crews, assisted by a canine unit, discovered his body on Sunday.