Irish woman dies in the sea off the coast of Sardinia
News

The village of Portu Maga on the Costa Verde of Sardinia (Image: Luis Pina / robertharding / Getty Images)

AN IRISH woman has reportedly died in the sea off the coast of Sardinia.

L'Unione Sarda reports that the 62-year-old tourist was swept into the water at the seaside village of Portu Maga on Tuesday.

The newspaper adds that a rescue operation was immediately undertaken to locate the woman, who was reportedly holidaying in the Costa Verde resort with her husband.

The woman was located by a helicopter crew and her body recovered by a specialist diver.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

The incident follows the recent death of an Irish hiker on the island.

The 39-year-old man went missing on Friday while trekking along a stretch of coast between Masua and Cala Domestica on the Santa Barbara Mining Trail.

Fire crews, assisted by a canine unit, discovered his body on Sunday.

