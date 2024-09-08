Search underway for Irish hiker missing in Italy

A SEARCH is underway for an Irish hiker who has gone missing on the Italian island of Sardinia.

L'Union Sarda reports that the 39-year-old man has not been seen since 4pm on Friday, when he and his brothers decided to split up along the third stage of the Santa Barbara Mining Trail.

The newspaper added that the man went missing along a stretch of coast between Masua and Cala Domestica.

A search got underway on Friday and continued yesterday with rescuers searching a forest in Masua and others retracing the path from the man's last known location.

Helicopters with thermal imaging equipment as well as drones have been deployed in the search, with dog units also being utilised.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.