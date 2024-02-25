Tributes to tragic teen killed in collision on Irish road
TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who died when the car he was driving veered off a road in Co. Sligo.

Rickie Devine Jr was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle collision on the N17 at Ballinacarrow shortly after 8.15pm on February 22.

"A young adult male, aged in his late teens, sustained serious injuries when the SUV he was driving veered off the road," Gardaí confirmed.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene," they said, before adding: "An adult male passenger was assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel but did not require immediate hospital treatment."

Tributes have flooded in for the 19-year-old, from Keash in Co. Sligo, ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

In a statement confirming his death, his family said he was “dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Rickie and Eilish, his brothers Daniel and Darren and sisters Rachel and Elisha”.

Friend Melissa Kelly said its was “a pleasure to have known him and call him a friend”.

She added: “There was never a dull moment when he was about, he has left us with some great memories.”

His former teacher, Marcella McDonagh said he was “a real character to teach at school”.

She explained: “Always a smile and a hello on the corridor with the pencil in the ear.

“Tractors and farming always a passion of his,” she added, “I hope you’ve the best seat in heaven.”

Rickie’s funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at St. Kevin's Church in Keash at 12noon, followed by burial afterwards at Knockbrack Cemetery.

