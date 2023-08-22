Tubridy could be heading for GB News

FORMER RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy could soon be crossing the water to front a British news channel.

The ex-Late Late Show presenter has been approached by GB News since being dumped by the Irish national broadcaster, according to reports.

Chiefs of the free-to-air right-wing channel, which has a reputation for being anti-woke and pro-Brexit, reportedly made contact with the 50-year-old last Friday to discuss a role with the station.

The development follows the former RTÉ golden boy's contentious axing from the station, which some commentators described as 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory'.

Tubridy, who was RTÉ's highest-paid broadcaster, had been off air since late June following a scandal regarding the under-declaration of his fees by the station's bosses.

However, the 50-year-old father-of-two had come close to agreeing terms for a €170,000-a-year deal to return to his popular RTÉ Radio 1 show last week.

But last Thursday new RTÉ director-general Kevin Blackhurst pulled the plug on the deal, following a contentious statement issued by Tubridy, in which the ex Late Late Show host said he would not accept his portion of blame over the matter.

Blackhurst effectively ended any hope Tubridy had harboured of returning to RTÉ when he announced that trust had "broken down" in negotiations.

Since then Tubridy's availability has come to the attention of stations in the UK, not least GB News, whose high-profile presenters include Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker told The Irish Sun: "Ryan Tubridy is a fantastic broadcaster. A people's presenter with great wit and empathy.

"We keep a keen eye on broadcasters across the UK and Ireland."