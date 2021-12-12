Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he confirms GB News role

EAMONN HOLMES is to return to breakfast television after confirming he has joined GB News.

And the Belfast-born presenter, 62, says he is reuniting with former Sky News co-host Isabel Webster on the fledgling channel.

Holmes, who currently presents ITV's daytime magazine show This Morning during the holidays with wife Ruth Langsford, will take up his new role in the New Year.

'Industry shake-up'

Speaking following the announcement, Holmes said GB News gives "a voice and respect to the unheard".

"I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet," he said in a statement.

"It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

"I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

"To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about."

Breakfast role

While the broadcaster gave no details on Holmes' new role, the host himself revealed more on his Instagram account.

There, he said he is to present a breakfast show alongside his former Sunrise co-host Webster, who is already an anchor on the channel.

He wrote: "The Band is back together! We did it before on #SkyNews now we will become the new Breakfast hosts on GB News from January."

Webster posted a similar message on her own twitter account, saying: "Thrilled to be part of the new breakfast duo on @GBNEWS with the TV legend, and my dear friend, @EamonnHolmes."

In 2017, Holmes was voted Britain's favourite breakfast presenter of all time by Radio Times readers.

He hosted ITV's breakfast show GMTV from 1993 to 2005 and Sky News' Sunrise from 2005 until 2016.

He has hosted This Morning with wife Ruth on Fridays and during the holidays since 2006, although the pair were replaced on the regular Friday slot in January by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Holmes fillip

The nascent GB News will no doubt be hoping Holmes' popularity and charisma will give its TV channel a lift.

Launched in June, it faced early setbacks, including technical difficulties and the swift departure of chairman and presenter Andrew Neil.

Some companies also withdraw or suspended their advertising on the channel following a campaign by the group Stop Funding Hate.

The channel — whose hosts include controversial former UKIP politician Nigel Farage and former Sun executive editor Dan Wootton — has been described as right leaning.

Meanwhile in July, presenter Guto Harri quit following his suspension for taking a knee live on air in support of England's footballers.

In September, Broadcast reported that the channel had lost 60 per cent of viewers since its launch.