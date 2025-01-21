Man dies after being found seriously injured in Wicklow playground

A MURDER investigation is underway following the death of a man who was found seriously injured near a playground in a park in Co. Wicklow.

Gardaí have confirmed they are “investigating all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of the man following the incident in Bray on January 19.

He has been named locally as 36-year-old William Moorehouse, a father-of-six, who had an address at the Half Moon Halting Site just outside the town.

Officers were called to the incident on Boghall Road shortly after 6pm, they said in a statement.

“A man was found with serious injuries and unresponsive,” they police force confirmed.

“He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination, while the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

Gardaí have called on anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they state.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” they added.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”