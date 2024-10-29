Two arrests made after body of missing man found
News

Two arrests made after body of missing man found

TWO people have been arrested after the body of a missing man was found in Co. Wexford.

Stephen Ring, 27, was reported missing from his home in Wexford on October 14.

On October 27, Gardaí stood down the search for the young man, after a body was found in Shelmalier Commons.

“Following the discovery of a male body in Wexford, the missing person appeal for Stephen Ring, 27 years who was reported missing from Wexford on Tuesday 15th October, 2024 has been stood down,” they confirmed.

The body of missing Stephen Ring was found in Wexford

In a separate statement the police force stated they are now “investigating all the circumstances” surrounding his death and confirmed they have made two arrests.

“Gardaí have arrested a male aged in his 40s and a female in her 30s, and they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Wexford Division,” they said.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station,” they added.

“A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased man."

The police force has confirmed their investigations are "ongoing".

