Two Irish counties now have Covid-19 incidence rates higher than Dublin
News

Two Irish counties now have Covid-19 incidence rates higher than Dublin

TWO COUNTIES in Ireland now have higher Covid-19 incidence rates than Dublin.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), counties Monaghan and Donegal have now surpassed the Irish capital in terms of coronavirus concerns.

Covid-19 incidence rates are measured by recording the number of people per 100,000 who test positive for the virus over a 14-day period.

Donegal has recorded a total of 293.36 cases per 100,000 people in the last fortnight, while Monaghan has recorded 226.44 cases per 100,000.

Co. Dublin has dropped to just 162.32 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Advertisement

The news comes amid a concerning rise in the number of patients being admitted to hospital with coronavirus throughout the country.

As of Wednesday, 156 patients are in acute care beds across Ireland, with 25 patients in the ICU.

On Tuesday, Ireland imposed Level Three restrictions nationwide in effort to bring the infection rate down.

All counties will remain at Level Three for a at least three weeks until midnight on October 27, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government, based on the status of the virus and public health advice.

NPHET allegedly recommended that Ireland impose Level Five restrictions - effectively reimposing a national lockdown akin to the situation in March and April.

Advertisement

See More: Co. Monaghan, Co Donegal, Covid-19, Incidence Rate, NPHET

Related

Irish girl, 1, in critical condition after falling into fountain in Co Monaghan home
News 2 months ago

Irish girl, 1, in critical condition after falling into fountain in Co Monaghan home

By: Harry Brent

Two dead after horror crash in Co Monaghan
News 2 months ago

Two dead after horror crash in Co Monaghan

By: Harry Brent

Essex lorry deaths: Irishman wanted by police 'spotted' in his hometown as manhunt continues
News 11 months ago

Essex lorry deaths: Irishman wanted by police 'spotted' in his hometown as manhunt continues

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland's favourite deli food has been revealed - and it's hardly a surprise
News 43 minutes ago

Ireland's favourite deli food has been revealed - and it's hardly a surprise

By: Harry Brent

Donkey rescued from attack by group of youths thriving in care of animal sanctuary
Life & Style 55 minutes ago

Donkey rescued from attack by group of youths thriving in care of animal sanctuary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Christmas can be saved "if we do the right thing over the next three weeks"
News 3 hours ago

Christmas can be saved "if we do the right thing over the next three weeks"

By: Rachael O'Connor

Junior Minister 'calls for complete closure' of off-licenses for three weeks
News 4 hours ago

Junior Minister 'calls for complete closure' of off-licenses for three weeks

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dying With Dignity: Dáil passes bill aiming to legalise assisted dying
News 5 hours ago

Dying With Dignity: Dáil passes bill aiming to legalise assisted dying

By: Rachael O'Connor