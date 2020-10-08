Two Irish counties now have Covid-19 incidence rates higher than Dublin

TWO COUNTIES in Ireland now have higher Covid-19 incidence rates than Dublin.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), counties Monaghan and Donegal have now surpassed the Irish capital in terms of coronavirus concerns.

Covid-19 incidence rates are measured by recording the number of people per 100,000 who test positive for the virus over a 14-day period.

Donegal has recorded a total of 293.36 cases per 100,000 people in the last fortnight, while Monaghan has recorded 226.44 cases per 100,000.

Co. Dublin has dropped to just 162.32 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Slow increase of #Covid19ireland patients in hospitals continues - 156 in acute beds this morning, 25 in ICU.



Here's the latest incidence rates across the country: pic.twitter.com/TG0GvV614j — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) October 7, 2020

The news comes amid a concerning rise in the number of patients being admitted to hospital with coronavirus throughout the country.

As of Wednesday, 156 patients are in acute care beds across Ireland, with 25 patients in the ICU.

On Tuesday, Ireland imposed Level Three restrictions nationwide in effort to bring the infection rate down.

All counties will remain at Level Three for a at least three weeks until midnight on October 27, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government, based on the status of the virus and public health advice.

NPHET allegedly recommended that Ireland impose Level Five restrictions - effectively reimposing a national lockdown akin to the situation in March and April.