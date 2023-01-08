Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse
News

Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse

A MAN has died in Co. Monaghan after the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a stray horse.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday on the northbound lane of the N2 at Creevy, near Carrickmacross.

The man, aged in his 40s, was a front seat passenger in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult male occupants of the vehicle did not require hospital treatment.

The horse died on impact.

The man's body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The crash site remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Co. Monaghan

Related

Gardaí continue to question man as woman found dead in Cork is named
News 5 days ago

Gardaí continue to question man as woman found dead in Cork is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment
News 6 days ago

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment

By: Gerard Donaghy

A lifelong search for a lost brother
News 2 weeks ago

A lifelong search for a lost brother

By: Nick Bramhill

Latest

Colin Farrell honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in California
Entertainment 1 day ago

Colin Farrell honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in California

By: Connell McHugh

Irish contestant first to be fired on The Apprentice on BBC
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish contestant first to be fired on The Apprentice on BBC

By: Connell McHugh

Well known Irish broadcaster Jacqui Hurley is to quit 'Sunday Sport' after 14 years
News 2 days ago

Well known Irish broadcaster Jacqui Hurley is to quit 'Sunday Sport' after 14 years

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Natalie McNally murder investigators appeal for anyone with information to 'do the right thing and speak up'
News 2 days ago

Natalie McNally murder investigators appeal for anyone with information to 'do the right thing and speak up'

By: Irish Post

Irish talent vying for public's votes for National Comedy Awards 2023
Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish talent vying for public's votes for National Comedy Awards 2023

By: Connell McHugh