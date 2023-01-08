Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse

A MAN has died in Co. Monaghan after the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a stray horse.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday on the northbound lane of the N2 at Creevy, near Carrickmacross.

The man, aged in his 40s, was a front seat passenger in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult male occupants of the vehicle did not require hospital treatment.

The horse died on impact.

The man's body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The crash site remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.