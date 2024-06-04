Two men arrested after drugs worth €862k found on flights from Thailand to Dublin
TWO men have been arrested at Dublin Airport after luggage containing cannabis worth €862k was found on separate flights from Thailand to Dublin.

The drugs were discovered in vacuum packed bags in suitcases aboard the flights, which both arrived in Dublin on June 2.

The cases belonged to two men who had boarded separate flights from Thailand.

“A man in his 30s and a man in his 50s were arrested by An Garda Síochána under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” a Revenue spokesperson has confirmed.

“They have since been charged and both appeared before the courts this morning,” they added.

“These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” the spokesperson explained.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

