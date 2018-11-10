Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

The men were released earlier today.

David Boland, 34, sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare on November 1.

He was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but later died.

The father-of-three from Nurney, 12km from Athy, was reportedly stabbed following a row.

A party was taking place in the area but he had only recently arrived before he was attacked.

Advertisement

His silver Audi was taken after the attack and found partially burned out on Woodstock Street.

Two men were arrested in Athy, Co. Kildare on November 9 by Gardaí investigating the murder were released without charge this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The investigation continues.

See More: Kildare, Murder, Stabbing

Related

Driver caught breaking speed limit by whopping 50 km/h
News 3 weeks ago

Driver caught breaking speed limit by whopping 50 km/h

By: Rebecca Keane

Missing woman found dead
News 1 month ago

Missing woman found dead

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder
News 2 months ago

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder

By: Ryan Price

Latest

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 1 hour ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 8 hours ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown
Sport 1 day ago

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown

By: Stephen Mahon

The best Irish cocktail of 2018 has been revealed
News 1 day ago

The best Irish cocktail of 2018 has been revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Fundraiser for Down and Dulwich Harps Gaelic footballer battling cancer tops £100,000
Sport 1 day ago

Fundraiser for Down and Dulwich Harps Gaelic footballer battling cancer tops £100,000

By: Stephen Mahon