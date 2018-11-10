Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

The men were released earlier today.

David Boland, 34, sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare on November 1.

He was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but later died.

The father-of-three from Nurney, 12km from Athy, was reportedly stabbed following a row.

A party was taking place in the area but he had only recently arrived before he was attacked.

His silver Audi was taken after the attack and found partially burned out on Woodstock Street.

Two men were arrested in Athy, Co. Kildare on November 9 by Gardaí investigating the murder were released without charge this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The investigation continues.