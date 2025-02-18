Teenager due in court after illegal drugs worth €500k seized in Kildare

A TEENAGER will appear in court today following the seizure of €500k of illegal drugs in Kildare last night.

The 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident in Newbridge.

Gardaí and Revenue officers seized 10.19kgs of the drug 4Methyl methcathinone HCL (M-Cat) with an estimated value of approximately €500,000 last night.

The teenager was arrested at the scene and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court at 10.30am this morning.

“This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Newbridge Drugs and Crime Unit,” the police force said in a statement.

Investigations are ongoing.