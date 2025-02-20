Teenagers arrested in connection with fire at stud in Co. Kildare
News

Teenagers arrested in connection with fire at stud in Co. Kildare

THREE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire which took hold at a stud in Co. Kildare this month.

Officers were called to the blaze at Rathasker Stud in Naas at around 5.30pm on Friday, February 7.

The incident saw three sheds and 600 bales of hay and straw burnt, although no people or animals were injured.

Gardaí have confirmed they have made three arrests in relation to the incident.

“Three male juveniles in their mid-teens were arrested during an operation on the morning of February 19, and are detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare,” they confirmed.

“All three have since been released without charge and referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.”

Investigations are ongoing.

