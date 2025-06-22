Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down machete attack
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down machete attack

The attack occurred on Tipperary Lane (Image: Google Street View)

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained serious injuries in a suspected machete attack in Co. Down.

The incident happened in the Tipperary Lane area of Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The suspects made off from the scene but were detained shortly afterwards in the Bunkers Hill area of nearby Castlewellan.

"At approximately 12.30pm, police received a report that a man had been attacked by two other men in the Tipperary Lane area of the town," said Detective Inspector Ryan of the PSNI.

"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, hands and legs after being assaulted with what is believed to have been a machete."

The men, aged 30 and 60, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has camera footage that could aid the investigation to contact them.

They also want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at the Burrenbridge Road area of Castlewellan at around 12.40pm.

Anyone who was driving on the Burrenbridge Road between 12.15pm and 12.45pm and has dashcam footage is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 754 of June 21.

