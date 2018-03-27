Two men convicted of raping and killing single mother
TWO MEN, formerly convicted of murder but out on parole have been convicted of murdering a young single mother.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall met in prison at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders and became friends.

The 40-year-old and 51-year-old were out on parole before their sentences were served but used their parole time to trap 28-year-old Quyen Ngoc Nguyen to a house where they pretended to be working as handymen.

The two men held the young woman captive in the house for more than four hours including a rape performed by Mr Unwin before murdering her.

According to Sunderland Echo, the two men ate a curry together as Miss Nguyen lay dying and went on to burn her remains following the murder.

The pair set the victim and her Audi A4 alight at a dirt track, causing such damage that the deceased could only be identified by her dental records.

Both Mr Unwin and Mr McFall were found guilty of the rape and murder of the deceased at Newcastle Crown Court and were sentenced to life imprisonment.

