Two men die during Ironman event in Co. Cork

TWO men have died during an Ironman event in Co. Cork today.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other aged in his 60s, got into difficulty during the swim portion of the triathlon event in Youghal.

According to breakingnews,ie, one of the men was Canadian while the second was an Irishman currently living in Britain.

In a statement, organisers said they were 'deeply saddened' by the deaths.

Event rescheduled

The two men were taking part in the 70.3 'Half Ironman' event, which comprises a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run.

It was originally due to take place on Saturday but due to Storm Betty, it was rescheduled by 24 hours to run alongside today's full Ironman event.

Meanwhile, organisers revealed on Sunday morning that due to conditions, the swim portion of the full Ironman triathlon would be cut from 3.8km to 1.9km.

In a statement, gardaí said that two men had been removed from the water by emergency services and were subsequently pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The organisers of the event have offered their support to the families and friends of the two men.

"During the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance," read a statement on the Ironman Ireland Facebook page.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

'Deepest sympathies'

Cork County Council also offered their condolences to those affected.

"Cork County Council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 event in Youghal today," read the statement.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected, and we are currently offering every assistance required to the IRONMAN GROUP and all those impacted.

"We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated Fire and Emergency personnel, for their unwavering efforts during this this difficult time."