Aer Lingus renames popular route to honour late country star Dolly Parton

AER LINGUS has today confirmed it has renumbered its popular Dublin to Nashville route in honour of Dolly Parton.

The Irish airline has paid tribute to the late country star, who died on August 25, at the age of 80, by changing the flight number for that route to EI95.

“The new flight number is a nod to Dolly’s much-loved song and film 9 to 5, creating a lasting tribute on the route connecting Ireland with Nashville, the city at the heart of her life and extraordinary career,” a spokesperson for the airline said today.

The first Dublin-to-Nashville flight to operate as EI95 will depart from Dublin Airport on October 25, while the return Nashville-to-Dublin service will operate as EI92.

“The idea of renaming the flight number was proposed by Aer Lingus Cabin Manager Jamie Durnin, with Aer Lingus flights approaching Nashville identifying themselves to air traffic controllers as Shamrock 925,” the spokesperson confirmed.

The airline will also gift a book to every child travelling on the first EI95 service, in honour of Parton’s philanthropic work, particularly her commitment to improving literacy among young children.

In 1995 the singer, who hailed from Locust Ridge in Tennessee, founded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, the programme was created to encourage a love of reading among children by gifting free, age-appropriate books to them from birth until the age of five.

The scheme has since expanded internationally and was introduced in Ireland in 2019.

“Dolly Parton brought so much joy to people around the world through her music, films and unmistakable warmth,” Chief Operations Officer at Aer Lingus Adrian Dunne said today.

“She had a particularly special connection with Ireland, where her music has been loved by generations of fans.”

He added: “Renumbering our Dublin-to-Nashville service EI95 is a simple but lasting way for Aer Lingus to honour Dolly and the connection she created with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We also wanted the first EI95 flight to recognise another important part of her legacy: her belief in the power of books and reading.

“We hope the books gifted to our youngest customers will make their journey to Nashville even more memorable and encourage them to keep reading, imagining and dreaming.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.